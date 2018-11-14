Copp is stuck in a rut, as he is pointless in his last nine outings.

Copp notched a career-high 28 points last season and may be hard pressed to recreate that level of productivity this year. Given his importance to the Jets' penalty kill -- he is logging 1:45 of short-handed ice time per game -- the center is unlikely to get bounced from his spot in the lineup, but won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.