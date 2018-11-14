Jets' Andrew Copp: Point drought reaches nine games
Copp is stuck in a rut, as he is pointless in his last nine outings.
Copp notched a career-high 28 points last season and may be hard pressed to recreate that level of productivity this year. Given his importance to the Jets' penalty kill -- he is logging 1:45 of short-handed ice time per game -- the center is unlikely to get bounced from his spot in the lineup, but won't offer much in terms of fantasy value.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 7
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...