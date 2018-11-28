Jets' Andrew Copp: Pops up on injured reserve
Copp (concussion) is listed on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site.
The Jets' forward has already been ruled out for Thursday's contest but did practice with the team Wednesday suggesting Copp is close to returning to game action. He last played Nov. 23. The 24-year-old American has a goal and three points in 21 games this season.
