Jets' Andrew Copp: Positive impact in return
Copp (upper body) scored in Monday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.
Copp missed eight straight games before returning for this road victory. He logged 16:50 of ice time, which is close to his season average. Given that Copp is a regular on the penalty kill and has additional power-play utility this season, he makes for a sneaky option in deep leagues.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.