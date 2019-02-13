Copp scored the go-ahead goal in the third period of Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Rangers.

The Rangers, in response to Mark Scheifele's pair of snipes to open the scoring, put up three unanswered goals in Tuesday's game, capped off by Mika Zibanejad's power-play marker in the third that gave New York its first lead of the game. Soon after Zibanejad's second of the night, Joe Morrow would tie things up, and Copp would then propel the Jets in front for good with his sixth goal of 2018-19. The fourth-line plugger has goals in back-to-back contests and is up to 16 points in 44 games this season.