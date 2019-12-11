Jets' Andrew Copp: Provides goal, assist in win
Copp had a goal and an assist with three shots and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-1 win over Detroit.
Copp scored his fifth goal of the year late in the second period to give the Jets a 3-1 lead. He also assisted on Adam Lowry's short-handed goal in the first period. The 25-year-old chips in offensively on occasion, providing five goals and nine assists through 31 games, but is a bottom-six forward without much fantasy upside.
