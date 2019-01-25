Jets' Andrew Copp: Providing depth scoring
Copp has tallied six points in 12 games since returning from an undisclosed injured in late December.
Copp isn't going to find himself in contention for the Hart or Rocket Richard trophies, but the fact that he has been able to start contributing offensively bodes well for the Jets. The Ann Arbor native is entrenched in a fourth-line role and seems unlikely to get bumped up any time soon.
