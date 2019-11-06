Jets' Andrew Copp: Puts an end to goal drought
Copp tallied his second goal of the season and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.
The goal ended a nine-game scoreless drought for Copp, who deflected a point shot midway through the second period to tie the game 1-1. Copp doesn't generate a ton of offense in his bottom-six role, averaging nine goals over his first four full NHL seasons.
