Copp tallied his second goal of the season and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Devils.

The goal ended a nine-game scoreless drought for Copp, who deflected a point shot midway through the second period to tie the game 1-1. Copp doesn't generate a ton of offense in his bottom-six role, averaging nine goals over his first four full NHL seasons.

