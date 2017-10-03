Play

Copp (lower body) told reporters he "should be ready to go" for Wednesday's clash against Toronto.

Copp's availability for Wednesday game was no doubt a factor in the team's decision to reassign Kyle Connor to the minors in order to be roster compliant. The 23-year-old Copp -- who tallied 17 points last season -- will likely force Shawn Matthias from the game-day lineup.

