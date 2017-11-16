Copp scored the opening goal of Tuesday's matchup with Arizona.

Persistence paid off for Copp, as he picked up his own rebound off the pads of Antti Raanta and fired the puck blocker side into the back of the net. A slow start to the year -- one point in the first nine games -- seems to be behind the natural center who has notched three goals in his previous eight appearances. While the 2013 fourth-round pick is not going to win any scoring titles, he is on pace to have a career year -- including breaking through the 10-goal barrier for the first time.