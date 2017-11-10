Copp has garnered two goals and one helper in the opening 14 contests of the 2017-18 campaign.

Copp -- who registered 17 points in 64 games in 2016-17 -- could fail to reach the 20-point mark for the third straight year. The natural center's 16.7 shooting percentage might indicate a decent start to the season, but overlooks the fact that he has just 12 shots on goal. The 23-year-old is comfortably set in a checking-line role and probably shouldn't be counted on for significant offensive contributions.