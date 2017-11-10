Jets' Andrew Copp: Records three points in 14 games
Copp has garnered two goals and one helper in the opening 14 contests of the 2017-18 campaign.
Copp -- who registered 17 points in 64 games in 2016-17 -- could fail to reach the 20-point mark for the third straight year. The natural center's 16.7 shooting percentage might indicate a decent start to the season, but overlooks the fact that he has just 12 shots on goal. The 23-year-old is comfortably set in a checking-line role and probably shouldn't be counted on for significant offensive contributions.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...