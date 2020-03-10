Jets' Andrew Copp: Registers assist in win
Copp snagged an assist in Monday's 4-2 win over Arizona.
Copp remains stuck in a 13-game goalless streak during which he registered five helpers, 20 shots and seven hits while averaging 18:21 of ice time. The Ann Arbor native could see an uptick in production now that Adam Lowry is back anchoring the third line.
