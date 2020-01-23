Copp recorded three shots, one hit and a minus-1 rating in 19:58 of ice time versus Columbus on Wednesday.

Copp remains stuck in a six-game pointless streak and will need to wait until after the All-Star break to get back onto the scoresheet. The Michigan native is serving in a third-line center role while also logging time with the second power-play unit, which sets him up well to reach the 25-point mark for the third straight year.