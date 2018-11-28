Copp (concussion) will miss Thursday's matchup with Chicago, Mike Sawatzky of the Winnipeg Free Press reports.

Copp will miss his third straight game due to his concussion, but the fact that he was able to join his teammates on the ice Wednesday -- albeit in a non-contact sweater -- is a step in the right direction. Brendan Lemieux figures to continue filling in during Copp's absence, although Mason Appleton could get a look as well.