Jets' Andrew Copp: Sees ice time drop
Copp logged a mere 12:15 of ice time against the Stars on Saturday.
Copp saw over four minutes less of ice time compared to Opening Night -- which certainly doesn't bode well for his fantasy outlook. Given his minimal usage, it doesn't come as a surprise the center has yet to tally a point or shot on goal. The Michigan native could face challenges for his spot on the third line from Kristian Vesalainen or Nikolaj Ehlers.
