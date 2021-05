Copp (undisclosed) is slated to feature in Wednesday's Game 1 clash with Edmonton, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Copp finished the regular season stuck in a nine-game goal drought while putting 19 shots on goal and averaging 1:35 of ice time with the man advantage. With both Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) and Pierre-Luc Dubois (undisclosed) on the shelf, Copp figures to take on a top-six role and should continue featuring on the power play.