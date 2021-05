Copp registered an assist, four shots on goal and two hits in Friday's 1-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Copp dished to Paul Stastny on the Jets' zone entry, and Stastny scored at 4:06 of overtime. The 26-year-old Copp has filled in on the second line with Nikolaj Ehlers (upper body) sidelined. Through two playoff contests, Copp has an assist, five shots and seven hits. He produced a career-high 39 points in 55 regular-season outings.