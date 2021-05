Copp won't be available against Toronto on Friday due to an undisclosed injury but is expected back in time for Game 1 versus Edmonton on Wednesday, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Copp is currently bogged down in a nine-game goal drought dating back to April 22 versus the Maple Leafs. The center has added three helpers over that stretch but figures to see himself demoted to a third-line role in order to give the Jets more scoring options in the top six.