Jets' Andrew Copp: Status for Opening Night unclear
Copp (lower body) has not been ruled out for Wednesday's Opening Night tilt against the Maple Leafs, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Copp was injured in the preseason finale and was absent from practice Monday, but coach Paul Maurice didn't eliminate him from contention for the game-day lineup Wednesday. In the event the 23-year-old is unable to go, Nicolas Petan would likely move over to center with Brandon Tanev or Marko Dano sliding into the fourth-line winger role.
