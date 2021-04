Copp registered a power-play assist Wednesday in a 3-2 win over the Senators.

The Michigan native is one of the biggest breakout stars of the 2021 campaign, as he's already notched career highs in goals (14) and assists (20) to complement 12 power-play points. Copp, now a top-line winger, has benefited from the departure of 2016 second overall pick Patrik Laine as well as Winnipeg's overall success on the man advantage with a conversation rate of 25.8 percent.