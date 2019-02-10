Jets' Andrew Copp: Strikes shorthanded in win
Copp's shorthanded goal opened the scoring in a 3-1 win over the Sabres on Sunday.
The goal was Copp's fifth of the season, coming on a breakaway with an assist from Bryan Little. Copp has two goals and three assists in his last six games, an impressive burst for the fourth-liner. Owners in deeper formats may be interested if he can keep getting involved in the offense.
