Jets' Andrew Copp: Supplies assist
Copp dished a helper and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blackhawks.
The assist gives Copp 25 points (11 goals, 14 helpers) in 66 appearances this season. The pivot is pretty clearly a fourth-liner, but his plus-19 rating and 0.38 points-per-game pace are the highest of his career. He's been aided by a 13.9 shooting percentage, but it's not outrageously high compared to his career rate of 11.7 percent.
