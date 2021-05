Copp notched a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Copp set up Mathieu Perreault's tally at 11:41 of the third period, which sparked the Jets' three-goal rally to tie the game. The 26-year-old Copp has helpers in consecutive outings. He's added eight hots on net, eight hits and a plus-1 rating through three playoff contests in a middle-six role.