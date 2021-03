Copp scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Copp's goal at 14:31 of the second period extended the Jets' lead to 4-1. The 26-year-old has been in good form lately with six goals and two assists in his last six outings. For the season, he's matched his career high in goals with 11, and he's collected 27 points through 36 outings. Copp has added 75 shots on net, 12 PIM and 43 hits in a third-line role with some power-play usage.