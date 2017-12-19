Jets' Andrew Copp: Tallies two assists
Copp notched a pair of helpers in Sunday's 4-0 victory over the Blues.
Copp has been on top of his game of late with four points in his previous six matchups, along with 12 hits and five blocks. The Jets' forward depth will likely prevent the natural center from earning a top-six role, but it also affords him the opportunity to provide some crucial scoring depth.
