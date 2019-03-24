Copp found the back of the net against the Predators on Saturday.

Copp brought his five-game goal drought to a close with his marker. The center has already set a career high in goals (11) and has seven more games to try and match his personal best 28 points from last season. While not a fantasy stud, the Ann Arbor native can provide solid mid-range value as a depth scoring option.

