Jets' Andrew Copp: Trending in right direction
Copp (upper body) sported a full-contact sweater for Sunday's practice and could re-join the lineup Monday against Montreal, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports
Copp has missed the last eight games with the upper-body issue, but as evidenced by this news, could make his long-awaited return to the lineup soon. His return will be a welcomed one in the lineup, as he's accumulated 14 points through 31 games this year. Once Copp officially activated off injured reserve, he figures to jump back into a third-line role and will likely bump Jansen Harkins from the lineup.
