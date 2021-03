Copp scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs.

He potted Winnipeg's first goal midway through the first period before setting up Mason Appleton for the eventual game-winner in the third. Copp had been held scoreless in four straight games coming into Tuesday, but the streaky forward still has five goals and 17 points through 25 contests, putting him on pace for a career high in points despite the shortened schedule.