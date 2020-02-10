Jets' Andrew Copp: Two points in Sunday's win
Copp netted a goal and dished a shorthanded helper in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Copp skated 20:01 and had six shots in the contest. It's the fourth time this season the 25-year-old has topped 20 minutes in a game. It's well-earned -- he's posted five points and 16 shots over his last five games. For the year, Copp has 10 tallies, 11 assists, 99 shots and 52 hits through 49 outings.
