Play

Copp netted a goal and dished a shorthanded helper in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Copp skated 20:01 and had six shots in the contest. It's the fourth time this season the 25-year-old has topped 20 minutes in a game. It's well-earned -- he's posted five points and 16 shots over his last five games. For the year, Copp has 10 tallies, 11 assists, 99 shots and 52 hits through 49 outings.

More News
Our Latest Stories