Copp (concussion) will not be in the lineup versus Pittsburgh on Tuesday, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Copp will miss his second straight contest due to his concussion suffered against the Wild on Friday. Prior to getting hurt, the winger was bogged down in a 14-game goal drought during which he managed just one helper. After setting career highs last season in assists (19) and points (28), expectations were high that Copp would be able to provide some depth scoring this season, but his production has yet to materialize this year. Brendan Lemieux figures to continue filling in for Copp for the time being.