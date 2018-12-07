Jets' Andrew Copp: Unavailable versus Blues
Copp (undisclosed) skated ahead of Friday's practice session, but he won't rejoin the lineup against St. Louis, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports reports.
This will mark Copp's fifth absence in the last seven contests. A slow start to the year combined with an extended absence could prevent the Michigan native from cracking the 25-point plateau for the second straight season.
