Copp worked through concussion protocol during Friday's game versus the Wild but head coach Paul Maurice has no update for Saturday's game versus the Blues, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

It's unclear if Copp was officially diagnosed with a concussion, so he'll be a name to watch during morning skate. Copp has one assist in the last 14 games, so he's not a viable fantasy play at this time.

