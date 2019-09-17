Copp (groin) will be in the lineup against the Wild on Wednesday.

Copp picked up a groin issue early in camp, but appears to be back to 100 percent. The Michigan native figures to slot into the bottom-six to start the 2019-20 campaign, though the prolonged contract disputes of Patrik Laine and Kyle Connor could open the door for Copp to take on a bigger role in the preseason.