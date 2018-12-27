Jets' Andrew Copp: Will return Thursday
Copp (undisclosed) will be in the lineup against the Flames on Thursday, Paul Friesen of the Winnipeg Sun reports.
Copp -- who missed the last 10 games due to injury -- is slated to take on a bottom-six role for the Jets, but more importantly, will almost certainly reclaim his spot on the penalty kill. With just four points in 23 games this season, the centers return to action is unlikely to be noticed by the bulk of fantasy owners.
