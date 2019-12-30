Bitetto recorded four hits while logging 13:00 of ice time versus the Blues on Sunday.

Bitetto failed to put a shot on goal for his third straight game, which certainly isn't going to help his chances of securing his first goal of the 2019-20 campaign. If the blueliner continues to underwhelm, he could see his spot in the lineup go to Carl Dahlstrom or even a called up player from the minors.