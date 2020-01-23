Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Earns rare assist in loss
Bitetto produced an assist, three hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blue Jackets.
Bitetto set up Kyle Connor's first-period tally. The assist snapped a 14-game point drought for the defenseman. He's played a career-high 41 games this season, with five assists, 116 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating. He's never had more than seven points in a season -- the 29-year-old has almost no fantasy value.
