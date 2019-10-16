Bitetto suffered a lower-body injury and won't return to Tuesday's game against the Coyotes, Brian Munz of TSN 1290 Winnipeg reports.

Bitetto wasn't present on the bench following the first intermission, and he's officially been ruled out for the game. It hasn't been reported yet how Bitetto suffered this injury, but his next chance to return will be Thursday against the Islanders.

