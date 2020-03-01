Play

Bitetto registered an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.

Bitetto has assists in consecutive games -- he's been a regular in the lineup since Josh Morrissey (upper body) got injured. The New York native has managed a career-high eight points (all assists), as well as 145 hits, 50 blocked shots and 32 PIM in 51 contests.

