Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Helpers in consecutive outings
Bitetto registered an assist and four hits in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the Oilers.
Bitetto has assists in consecutive games -- he's been a regular in the lineup since Josh Morrissey (upper body) got injured. The New York native has managed a career-high eight points (all assists), as well as 145 hits, 50 blocked shots and 32 PIM in 51 contests.
