Coach Pual Maurice indicated Tuesday that Bitetto (lower body) is considered day-to-day, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Bitetto departed Tuesday's game prematurely, logging only 9:05 of ice time prior to suffering an injury. He did rack up two shots on goal, but the blueliner's status for Thursday's game is certainly in doubt at this juncture. Confirmation of his status should arrive prior to puck drop.