Bitetto (lower body) isn't in the projected lineup for Thursday's game against the Islanders, NHL.com's Darrin Bauming reports.

Bitetto suffered a lower-body injury midway through Tuesday's loss to Arizona and will miss at least one contest as a result. The 29-year-old blueliner is considered day-to-day, so he could be ready to rejoin the lineup as soon as Sunday against Edmonton.

