Bitetto (upper body) joined the Jets' secondary group at Thursday's camp session, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Bitetto played in just four of the team's last 13 contests before the league went on hiatus, so his inclusion in the postseason lineup was unlikely, at best. The defenseman would likely need multiple injuries to pop up for Winnipeg in order to see any minutes during the playoffs.
