Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Out with upper-body issue
Bitetto sustained an upper-body injury and will miss Monday's matchup with Arizona, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Bitetto was a healthy scratch for the Jets' previous two outings, so his injury is unlikely to affect the majority of fantasy owners. With the New York native on the shelf, the Jets may need to promote a player from the minors in order to provide some blue line depth.
