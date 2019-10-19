Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Placed on IR
The Jets placed Bitetto (lower body) on injured reserve Saturday, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Although Bitetto's now on IR, he's still considered day-to-day with his lower-body issue, so he could be ready to rejoin the lineup sooner rather than later. Another update on the veteran blueliner's status should surface once he's cleared for game action.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.