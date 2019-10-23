Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Quiet in return
Bitetto (lower body) had one blocked shot and a minus-1 rating while skating 13:18 in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Kings.
Bitetto missed a pair of games with the lower-body injury. He will likely see third-pairing minutes at best now that he's healthy, so it's unlikely he'll make a splash in fantasy.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.