Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Removed from IR
Bitetto (lower body) is no longer on injured reserve, per the NHL's media site.
Bitetto appears to be close to returning to game action, an interesting development considering the defenseman was placed on IR just a few days ago, back on Oct. 19. Once Bitetto is deemed healthy enough to play, it remains to be seen who he will bump out of Winnipeg's lineup. The 29-year-old has appeared in eight games this season, collecting an assist for his efforts.
