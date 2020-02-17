Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Scratched again Sunday
Bitetto was a healthy scratch against Chicago on Sunday.
Bitetto watched from the press box for the second straight game. With Nathan Beaulieu and Luca Sbisa healthy, Bitetto is unlikely to rejoin the lineup any time soon. In 47 appearances for the Jets, Bitetto registered six helpers, 48 shots and 133 hits while averaging 15:15 of ice time.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.