Bitetto was a healthy scratch against Chicago on Sunday.

Bitetto watched from the press box for the second straight game. With Nathan Beaulieu and Luca Sbisa healthy, Bitetto is unlikely to rejoin the lineup any time soon. In 47 appearances for the Jets, Bitetto registered six helpers, 48 shots and 133 hits while averaging 15:15 of ice time.

