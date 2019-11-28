Bitetto registered an assist, five hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Sharks.

Bitetto got the puck to David Gustafsson late in the first period, and the rookie forward did the rest by scoring on an end-to-end rush. It's just the second assist of the season for Bitetto, who has added 47 hits in 15 appearances. He's never exceeded seven points or 36 games played in a single campaign.