Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Signs one-year contract
Bitetto penned a one-year, two-way deal with Winnipeg on Tuesday that will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level.
Stuck behind a logjam of defensemen when he was with Nashville, Bitetto saw an uptick in playing time after making the move to Minnesota at the deadline. The 28-year-old will certainly be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but may be hard pressed to beat out Dmitry Kulikov or Sami Niku and may have to spend some time in the minors.
More News
-
Wild's Anthony Bitetto: Struggles continue•
-
Wild's Anthony Bitetto: Non-existent versus former club•
-
Wild's Anthony Bitetto: Pointless after waiver claim•
-
Wild's Anthony Bitetto: Claimed off waivers•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Lands on waivers•
-
Predators' Anthony Bitetto: Seeing little ice time this season•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...