Bitetto penned a one-year, two-way deal with Winnipeg on Tuesday that will pay him $700,000 at the NHL level.

Stuck behind a logjam of defensemen when he was with Nashville, Bitetto saw an uptick in playing time after making the move to Minnesota at the deadline. The 28-year-old will certainly be in the mix for a spot on the 23-man roster during training camp, but may be hard pressed to beat out Dmitry Kulikov or Sami Niku and may have to spend some time in the minors.

