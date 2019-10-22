Jets' Anthony Bitetto: Suiting up Tuesday
Bitetto (lower body) will return to the lineup for Tuesday's matchup with the Kings, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Bitetto will take the place of the injured Tucker Poolman (undisclosed) after a two-game stint on the shelf. In his previous eight outings, the 29-year-old Bitetto recorded one helper, 14 shots and 24 hits. The blueliner's offensive upside is limited, which makes him a low-end fantasy play even in the deepest of formats.
