Bitetto served as a healthy scratch against Dallas on Sunday, his second straight game in the press box.

With the Jets fielding a full complement of blueliners, aside from Dustin Byfuglien (ankle), Bitetto appears to be the odd man out in favor of Tucker Poolman and Luca Sbisa. Even if another injury pops up, Bitetto will have to beat out Carl Dahlstrom for a spot in the lineup.