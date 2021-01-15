Forsberg was picked up off the waiver wire by the Jets from the Hurricanes on Friday, Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic reports.

This is the second time Forsberg was claimed off waivers, so he will now be headed to Winnipeg after starting the year with Edmonton. The netminder figures to serve as the third option for the Jets and will have to be placed on waivers again if the team wants to assign him to the taxi squad.